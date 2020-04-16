Web Analytics
Pakistan’s coronavirus cases reach 6919: national dashboard

Balochistan coroanvirus

ISLAMABAD: The total number of coronavirus infections in Pakistan has reached 6,919 as the country recorded 414 new cases, whereas, 4 deaths were reported during the last 24 hours, ARY News reported.

According to the government’s statistics, 1,645 patients have recovered from the disease, while the death toll stands at 128.

Punjab’s tally of coronavirus cases jumped to 3,291, 2,008 in Sindh, 912 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 280 in Balochistan, 237 in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), 145 in Islamabad and 46 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

5,540 tests have been conducted as the overall detection tests stand at 78,979.

