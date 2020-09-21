Pakistan’s Covid-19 response to be featured at high-level global forum

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Covid-19 response will be featured at a high-level event titled ‘Coping with Covid-19: The Pakistan Experience’ on Tuesday.

The CGD focuses on internaThe event will be hosted by the Centre for Global Development (CGD), a think-tank based in Washington DC and London.

tional development and works to reduce global poverty and improve lives through innovative economic research that drives better policy and practice by the world’s top decision makers.

“In the wake of COVID-19, many countries, international development institutions and global experts have been struck by the exceptional experience of Pakistan during this period.

“Both in terms of being able to control the spread of the virus and in managing its economic consequence, Pakistan has been able to demonstrate better outcomes than most other emerging market countries,” said an official handout issued here on Tuesday.

Three government officials including Federal Minister for Planning, Development, Reforms and Special Initiatives Asad Umar, Special Assistant to the PM on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Sania Nishtar and Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan Dr. Reza Baqir have been invited to speak at this high-level panel discussion.

Read More: Four more die of coronavirus, 633 test positive in 24 hours

Dr Nishtar will apprise the participants about the country’s largest social safety programme, “Ehsaas”.

To bring rich international perspective, the discussion will be joined by Dr. Kalipso Chalkidou, who leads the Global Health team at CGD and Dr. Alan Gelb, who has been leading a workstream on the use of digital ID systems in Pakistan.

Comments

comments