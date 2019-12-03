Pakistan’s economy to take off soon, says Hammad Azhar

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Hammad Azhar addressing a joint press conference on Tuesday said that economy runs on set parameters and they were doing their best to control the deficit, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Expressing hope, the minister said that Pakistan’s economy is set to take off soon enough.

He added that future was bright and different sectors would see unprecedented growth in the coming months and years.

Touching on the rate of inflation in the country, Azhar said that one of the factors effecting the prices of commodities is the season, seasonal changes play a big part in the prices of the commodities being sold and purchased, he entailed.

He also said that logistical woes also added to inflation but those factors were being worked upon and progress shall be visible in the near future.

Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance Hafeez Shaikh in the same presser said that international organizations were affirming Pakistan’ economic progress.

Sitting alongside the Minister for Economic Affairs Hammad Azhar and FBR Chairman Syed Shabbar Zaidi in Islamabad, Hafeez Shaikh said that Moody’s upgraded Pakistan’s sovereign outlook to stable, which had been negative till the year 2018.

He said that Bloomberg had also endorsed Pakistan’s strong economic indicators and termed the country’s stock ‘world-beating’.

