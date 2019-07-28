Pakistan’s embassy in Kabul announces to resume routine operations  

KABUL: Pakistan’s embassy in Kabul announced to resume routine consular services from Monday after the Afghan government assured of immediate action against the gang of swindlers operating outside the consular area, ARY News reported.

According to the details, Afghan Deputy Foreign Minister Idress Zaman assured that criminal gang would be immediately busted.

Earlier in the day, the Pakistani embassy had announced to restrict issuance of visa to certain segments of Afghan population in a protest against the criminal gang.

A spokesman of Kabul embassy had announced to issue visa for Pakistan only to elderly persons, medical patients, women and businessmen.

Read More: Pakistan’s Kabul embassy restricts issuance of visa

The embassy had taken this step until an action against the gang operating outside its premises being taken by the authorities, the spokesman had clarified in a statement.

The visa restrictions will be continued until and unless, Afghan authorities took action against the swindlers, embassy had said.

The embassy had complained in its statement that the gang of Afghan con-men gave access to people to the Consular area of the diplomatic mission after extorting money from them.

“The Embassy of Islamic Republic of Pakistan in Kabul, with immediate effect, will only be issuing visa to elderly, medical patient, women and businessmen until the Afghan government takes action against the gang operating outside the Consular area and extorting money from visa applicants for access to the consular area,” a statement displayed on the website of the embassy had said.

Comments

comments