Pakistan’s exports to UK have grown by 31 pc this year: Abdul Razak Dawood

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood said on Friday that Pakistan’s exports to the United Kingdom (UK) have grown by 31 per cent in July-April this year, ARY News reported.

In his Twitter messages, Abdul Razak Dawood said that he has encouraged the exporters to consolidate their exports to the UK.

He said he has also commended the efforts of trade and investment officers of the Ministry of Commerce and urged them to facilitate exporters and investors.

He said in another tweet that the exports to the UK have grown by 31 per cent to USD 1.709 billion during July-April 2021 from USD 1.309 billion in July-April 2020.

He added that it is the highest-ever volume of exports to the UK in a 10-month period, whereas, the remittances from Britain have also increased by 62 per cent during July-March 2021.

