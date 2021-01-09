Pakistan’s exports to UK increase by $1bn: Razaq Dawood

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce Razaq Dawood on Saturday said that Pakistan’s exports to the United Kingdom crossed $1 billion mark in the first six months of the current fiscal year, ARY News reported.

In a series of Tweets, Razaq Dawood said, “For the first time, Pakistan’s exports to the UK have crossed the $1 billion in the first six months of any financial year.”

I am glad to share that for the first time, Pakistan’s exports to the UK have crossed the 1 billion in the first 6 months of any Financial Year. For Jul-Dec 2020, the exports to UK grew by 21% to USD 1,029 million as compared to USD 852 million in Jul-Dec 2019. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/zpE4mrwH4Z — Abdul Razak Dawood (@razak_dawood) January 9, 2021

He said that for July-December 2020, the exports to UK grew by 21 per cent to $1,029 million as compared to $852 million during the corresponding period last year.

Moreover, in December 2020, the exports grew by 47 per cent to $189 million as compared to $129 million in Dec 2019.

“I congratulate our exporters for this achievement and encourage them to make efforts to obtain a greater share of the market,” he added.

Earlier on January 7, Prime Minister Imran Khan had congratulated the exporters and the Ministry of Commerce after witnessing regional export trends in favour of Pakistan.

PM Imran Khan had said in a Twitter message that he had received the regional export trends which showed the negative growth in exports of neighbouring India and Bangladesh during November and December 2020 as compared to Pakistan.

He had said, “I wish once again to congratulate the exporters and the Ministry of Commerce for this achievement.”

