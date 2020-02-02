Pakistan will come off FATF grey list soon: Pervez Khattak

PESHAWAR: Defence Minister Pervez Khattak on Sunday claimed that Pakistan will come off the grey list of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) soon, ARY News reported.

Addressing a public meeting in Naushehra, Pervez Khattak said that the country has made significant progress on the requirements of the FATF.

Lauding the government’s foreign policy, the minister said that following the United Kingdom, the United States has also updated its travel advisory for Pakistan.

He vowed to address the graveness of its allied parties. Pervez Khattak said that the government believes in democracy, adding that they will resolve all the issues through dialogues.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the authorities to fulfil all the promises made with the allied parries.

Last year on October 20, Minister for Economic Affairs Hammad Azhar had said that a coordinated effort is underway to achieve all targets of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) to get the country out of the anti-money laundering watchdog’s grey list.

“Pakistan’s FATF progress in 10 months: From 25 incomplete items in Jan 2019 to just 5 incomplete in September,” he had tweeted.

“A coordinated effort is now underway to bring closure to all the partially complete items in order to upgrade from the grey list in 2020 to the white list,” he had added.

