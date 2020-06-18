UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator Julien Frederic called upon foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi in Islamabad on Thursday, ARY News reported.

Both dignitaries exchanged views on the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in the world underscoring Pakistan’s battle with the disease.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi apprised the UN resident coordinator of how the virus has posed a great economic challenge along with the obvious health challenge.

FM Qureshi said that Pakistan has been exhausting all its resources for its fight against the invisible enemy in coronavirus.

Julien Frederic hailed the positive impact Pakistan has made on various issues globally, the UN resident coordinator also hinted towards the global body possibly helping the country more in its current fight against coronavirus.

The countrywide tally of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases has jumped to 160,118 after 5,358 new infections were detected in the country over the past 24 hours while 118 more people succumbed to the deadly disease.

So far, 60,138 cases have been detected in Punjab, 59,983 in Sindh, 19,613 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 8,794 in Balochistan, 9,637 in Islamabad, 740 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 1,213 in Gilgit Baltistan, according to data released by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC).

