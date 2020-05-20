Foreign investors showing faith in Pakistan’s potential amid COVID-19: Razzak Dawood

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister of Pakistan on Commerce and Investment, Razzak Dawood on Wednesday hailed positive economic activity in the country, ARY News reported.

Dawood notified that the country’s Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) surged to more than double in the period July to April 2020 compared to the same period last year.

Dawood said that this was testament to the fact that investors were still willing to invest in the country in spite of very difficult conditions.

He also expressed hope expecting for the continuation of the trend and the faith of investors getting stronger in the country as time goes by.

Abdul Razak Dawood on May 5 stressed that Pakistan must move towards making products on its own rather than importing items.

Razak Dawood in series of tweet said, the Ministry of Commerce is pursuing changes in the tariff structure for the upcoming budget.

The new changes will allow the country to facilitate local production thereby moving towards local manufacturing [and] pursuing ‘Make In Pakistan Policy’, he added.

