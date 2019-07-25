Web Analytics
Pakistan’s foreign reserves plunge US$389m to $14.86 billion

KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign reserves decreased by US$389 million to $14.86 during the week ending on July 19.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at US$14.86 billion.

The break-up of the foreign reserves position is as follow:

Foreign reserves held by the SBP: $7.61 billion

Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks: $7.25 billion

Total liquid foreign reserves: $14.86

The central bank said the SBP reserves plunged $389 million to $7.61 billion owing to the country’s external financial requirements, including external debt servicing and other debt amortisation.

