Pakistan’s JF-17 thunder all set to enthrall spectators at Paris Air Show

Pakistan’s JF-17 Thunder all set to exhibit its dazzling aerial performance in front of the various air forces delegations at Paris air show.

The JF-17 is a state-of-the-art fighter aircraft, featured with outstanding flight performance and strong operational capability.

The 53rd International Paris Air Show will take place from June 17- 23 at the Exhibition Center of Le Bourget, a few kilometers north of Paris.

The Paris Air Show is the largest aerospace-industry exhibition type Air Show in the world, measured by a number of exhibitors and size of exhibit space.

