Pakistan’s JF-17 thunder gears up to steal Paris Air Show

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Pride JF-17 Thunder is all set to steal the Paris Airshow starting from June 17, at the Le Bourget Airport, Paris.

According to details, one PAF JF-17 aircraft would perform flying display on each day of the show, while the other would be put on static display showcasing its lethal and sophisticated weaponry.

The JF-17 is a state-of-the-art fighter aircraft, featured with outstanding flight performance and strong operational capability.

The first four days of the show will be reserved for trade visitors, while the next three days will be open to the general public.

The Paris Air Show is the largest aerospace-industry exhibition type Air Show in the world, measured by a number of exhibitors and size of exhibit space.

