ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s National Security Adviser (NSA) Moeed Yusuf will not meet his Indian and Afghan counterparts in Dushanbe on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) meeting, ARY NEWS reported.

According to a spokesman for the NSA, Moeed Yusuf has left for Dushanbe to attend the SCO meeting and will sign a protocol for the meeting.

He will be meeting his counterparts from other countries on the sidelines of the meeting, however, the spokesman said that there is no meeting scheduled with the Indian NSA Ajit Doval and Afghan counterpart Hamdullah Mohib.

“Pakistan has already conveyed that no contact will be established with the Afghan NSA after his tirade against the country,” he said.

On May 24, National Security Adviser (NSA) Moeed Yusuf met his US counterpart Jake Sullivan in Geneva, in what was termed as the first major official contact between Pakistan and the United States after the Biden administration assumed power in January 2021.

the contact between US National Security Adviser and Moeed Yusuf has been made in Geneva, where a detailed discussion was held over relations between the two countries.

The matters relating to the Afghan situation in particular and the security situation in the region, in general, were discussed, the sources said adding that this was the first time that Pakistan and US officials have met after Joe Biden’s administration assumed power.

