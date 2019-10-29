Pakistan’s permanent representative to UN calls on PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s permanent representative-designate to United Nations, Munir Akram, called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

During the meeting, matters pertaining to diplomatic and regional affairs were came under discussion.

Prime Minister Imran Khan in September appointed Ambassador Munir Akram as a Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the United Nations.

Akram has served as Pakistan’s permanent representative to the UN previously as well, holding the office for six years between 2002 and 2008.

Who is Munir Akram?

Munir Akram, 74, holds a wide experience at the UN chapters in New York and Geneva, according to his profile on the Pakistan mission to the UN website.

Akram, who joined the Foreign Service of Pakistan in 1967, obtained a Master’s degree in political science and a Bachelors’s degree in law from the University of Karachi.

He has also served at the Pakistani missions in various world capitals, including Brussels and Tokyo, and as the Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the UN in Geneva.

Munir Akram was conferred the Hilal-i-Quaid-i-Azam award by the president of Pakistan In recognition of his outstanding contribution and par-excellence performance in the field of diplomacy and foreign policy.

