Pakistan’s political leadership warns India of ‘strong response’

ISLAMABAD: Political leadership of Pakistan on Tuesday strongly denounced the Line of the Control (LoC) violation by the Indian aircrafts and lauded the prompt action by the Pakistan Air Force (PAF).

In his message, former president Asif Ali Zardari while condemning the Indian cross-border aggression warned Modi government to exercise restraint.

“The nation stands side by side with its brave soldiers for the defence of the homeland,” co-chairman Pakistan People’s Party said.

Lauding the response of the PAF, Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed said the history will never forgive Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for waging war against Pakistan as it will bring severe destruction.

“According to me 60 per cent of war chances between the two neighbouring countries have been developed,” Rasheed said while expressing his views with ARY News.

Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur also strongly deplored the Indian aggression and maintained that Pakistan will retaliate strong against any cross border attack.

Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider lauded the swift action of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) to compel Indian aircrafts to fly back by leaving their payload in haste.

India should realise Pakistan's armed forces fully alert to thwart any aggression: Sherry

President Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Shehbaz Sharif reacting over Indian intrusion warned New Delhi not to take Pakistan’s desire for peace as its weakness.

“Pakistani flag will fly high in New Delhi, if India attacks Pakistan,” he continued.

Information Minister Punjab Fayazul Hassan Chohan said Modi has lost his senses and was pushing the region to war just to win the upcoming general elections.

PAF scrambles Indian jets

In the wee hours of February 26, Indian aircraft intruded the LoC near Muzaffarabad sector, however they scrambled back following timely response from the Pakistan Air Force (PAF).

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major General Asif Ghafoor informed in a tweet, Indian Air Force violated the LoC and the prompt response from the Pakistan Air Force compelled Indian jets to go back.

He said “facing timely and effective response from the PAF, [Indian jets] released [their] payload in haste while escaping, which fell near Balakot.” However, no casualties or damage was reported during the incident, DG ISPR added.

