RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday said that progress of Pakistan was linked to peace, stability and progress of Balochistan.

He said this during a meeting with Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan.

Overall security situation in the province was discussed during the meeting.

Jam Kamal Khan appreciated efforts of Pakistan Army towards provision of enabling security environment for execution of socio-economic development projects as part of Khushal Balochistan Programme.

The army chief said maintaining security situation of Balochistan was focus of Pakistan Army.

He stressed that fencing of Pak-Afghan border and enhanced security coordination on Pak-Iran border shall further improve the security situation.

Earlier this month, Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Sirajul Haq has said that India was financing and promoting terrorism in Balochistan to create unrest in the province and to destabilize the country.

Sirajul Haq declared the development of Baluchistan amounted to progress of Pakistan and added that the province was blessed with the wealth of minerals.

He criticized the rulers over unavailability of gas to the people of Balochistan and said that no government had addressed the grievances of the province.

