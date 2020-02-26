Pakistan’s response to Indian aggression will always be remembered: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Paying rich tribute to armed forces for giving a befitting reply to Indian aggression of 26th February 2019, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said that the response will always be remembered, ARY News reported.

Addressing a ceremony to commemorate the first anniversary of Pakistan’s responsible and resolute response to Indian aggression of 26th February, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that Pakistan could have given a bigger response to Indian aggression, adding that the civil and military leadership had shown restraint.

He said the Pakistani nation had proved itself a responsible nation by returning the captured Indian pilot.

The Indian government has adopted the ideology of the Hindu nationalist Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) party, PM Imran said and added that over eight million people are under siege in occupied Kashmir.

He maintained that the RSS ideology of the incumbent Indian government takes inspiration from Nazi ideals of racist superiority and hate for followers of other religions.

PM Imran said the prevailing environment in India is echoing the same situation where hate is being spread against minorities in that country, leading to communal violence.

Urging the international community to intervene in India, the prime minister said that not only Muslims but Christians and other minorities are being subjugated under a certain ideology in the country.

Earlier in the day, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had warned India against aggression, saying that any misadventure will receive a befitting response.

Addressing a ceremony held in Islamabad to commemorate the first anniversary of Pakistan’s Responsible and Resolute Response to Indian Aggression of 26th February last year, FM Qureshi had said Pakistan desired friendly relations with all its neighbours.

“War between two nuclear powers is tantamount to suicide,” the foreign minister had added. He had said that Pakistan had given a curt reply to India’s misadventure on February 27 last year.

