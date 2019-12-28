Governor Punjab stresses Pakistan’s sacrifices for regional peace

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar says Pakistan has defeated terrorists due to unprecedented sacrifices of armed forces, law enforcement agencies, and the people.

Addressing the 129th Convocation of Punjab University in Lahore on Saturday, he said no nation has made more sacrifices than the Pakistani nation in the war on terror.

Read More: Governor Punjab attends mass wedding at Muridke

The Governor said that the Indian Citizenship Act has turned entire India into Kashmir in which minorities are being deprived of their rights.

He said that no human rights believer can accept discriminatory Indian Citizenship Act.

Addressing the ceremony, the vice president of the European Union Parliament Fabio Massimo condemned human rights violations in occupied Kashmir.

Read More: Delegation of Balochistan students calls on Punjab governor

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar on December 12 that he has raised voice on Kashmir issue during his Europe visit.

Chaudhry Sarwar, in his statement to media, said that Pakistan is facing the biggest challenge of reviving its economy and it would soon get over it. He expressed hopes that the current account deficit will be reduced to Rs1.5 billion from Rs18 billion next year.

Comments

comments