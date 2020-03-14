Pakistan’s tallest man Naseer Soomro receives financial assistance

KARACHI: Head of Pakistan Bait ul Mal Sindh Hunaid Lakhani on Saturday visited the country’s tallest man Naseer Soomro and presented him a cheque of Rs 120,000 on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan, ARY NEWS reported.

The country’s tallest man is suffering from illness and in a recent video shared online, he appealed the prime minister for help.

Hunaid Lakahni presented him the amount and said that Naseer Soomro was an asset of the country.

“We will soon be giving him a health card to ensure the provision of free of cost treatment to him,” he said and urged the Sindh government to come forward for extending help to him.

“The bail ul Mal team will remain in touch with him constantly to facilitate him,” he said.

In July 2019, Facebook posts which have been shared tens of thousands of times claim that Pakistan’s second tallest man has died. The claim is false — AFP spoke to Naseer Soomro by phone in June, 2019.

“I am alive and speaking to you and I don’t understand what people get from spreading such false news,” he said.

Read More: Pakistan’s tallest man Naseer Soomro recovers after brief illness

Three photos — two of which show Soomro, and one which shows a very tall object wrapped in white — were published in this Facebook post on May 17, which was shared 38,000 times before it was removed.

The post’s Urdu language caption translates to English as: “A very tall man of the world has passed away, pray for him, he was a Muslim.”

Comments

comments