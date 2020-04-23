Pakistan’s tally of coronavirus cases reach 10,811

ISLAMABAD: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country has soared to 10,811 after 298 new infections were reported during the past 24 hours, according to the national dashboard on COVID-19 pandemic.

The latest statistics till Thursday night showed that 2,337 patients have recovered from the disease so far while 4 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, the death toll currently stands at 228.

6,700 tests conducted in the past 24 hours and the total count of tests reached 124,549.

The province-wise data showed that 4,590 cases existed in Punjab, 3,671 in Sindh, 1,453 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 552 in Balochistan, 290 in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), 204 in Islamabad and 51 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

According to the National Command and Operation Centre, 8,315 patients were receiving in different medical facilities across Pakistan.

The global count of coronavirus cases reached 2,695,418 and the death toll increased to 188,804 while 739,871 people recovered from the disease.

Pakistanis’ deaths abroad

The Foreign Office confirmed earlier in the day that at least 138 Pakistanis have died from the coronavirus in different countries.

“Most countries do not give ethnicities of those who succumbed to Coronavirus. Most figures shared are informal and anecdotal as to how many Pakistanis or Pakistani origin people have died,” Spokesperson Ayesha Farooqui said at a weekly media briefing.

According to an unofficial estimate, she added, a total of 138 Pakistanis or Pakistani origin people in different countries of the world have died due to COVID 19.

PM’s call for coordinated efforts

Prime Minister Imran Khan, while speaking during Ehsaas Programme’s Live Telethon, said that the government is mulling the option of imposing a “smart lockdown” to curb further spread of the novel coronavirus in the country.

He said the government aims to provide relief to the labour class, daily wage earners and the weak segment of society. PM Khan stressed the need for “national unity and coordinated efforts” to ride out the coronavirus crisis.

The premier said a 20-point action plan was agreed with Ulema on congregational prayers in mosques during Ramazan. It is up to the religious scholars to ensure the standard operating procedures (SOPs) are followed to keep the virus at bay, he added.

