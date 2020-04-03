Pakistan’s tally of COVID-19 cases crosses 2,500

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s tally of coronavirus cases stands at 2,547 after the emergence of nearly 100 patients tested positive for COVID-19 while the death toll reaches 37 on Friday, ARY News reported.

The national dashboard stated that 97 new cases have emerged during the last 24 hours and four deaths, whereas, 10 patients remained in critical condition.

Punjab has the highest figure of infections in the province-wise tally with 977 cases, whereas, 783 in Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) 343, Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) 190, Balochistan 175, Islamabad 68 and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) 11.

The country has taken a major step to further improve monitoring of coronavirus related developments by establishing the National Command and Control Centre following the orders of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Earlier in the day, the premier directed all provinces to share statistics related to coronavirus pandemic with the National Command and Control Centre.

PM Imran Khan, while chairing the session of National Coordination Committee (NCC), said that hiding coronavirus statistics was tantamount to risking national security.

It is also decided to resume activities of construction sector immediately across the country.

He said that the situation is under control after timely efforts of the federal government and national institutions. The premier reiterated that restrictions will remain into effect until April 14 and the government will make further decisions after the period.

Moreover, Prime Minister Imran Khan has also visited the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) where he was given a briefing over the current situation of coronavirus pandemic.

PM Imran Khan was accompanied by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa. The premier expressed satisfaction over the establishment of NCOC.

