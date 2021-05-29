‘Pakistani nation has received global praise for how it responded to COVID-19’

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) head and Minister for Planning Asad Umar said that the Pakistani nation has received global praise for how it responded to the COVID-19 pandemic, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Asad Umar said in a series of Twitter messages that the Pakistani national has received global praise for how it responded to the COVID-19 pandemic as the biggest challenge the world has faced in the last 100 years.

He said that some personalities are national heroes for the work they did to save lives and livelihoods. He continued that Lt Gen Humooduz Zaman, Maj Gen Asif Goraya and their dedicated team at the NCOC are the central pivots of the national effort and it is his honour and privilege to have chaired the centre.

Umar also appreciated Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health, saying, one of the greatest strengths of the covid core team is Dr Faisal Sultan who is not just a star but a superstar. He added, “Competence, integrity, energy, humility. He is someone any leader would be lucky to have on his team. Thank you, Faisal.”

He also saluted the services of Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, saying that the contribution by the woman who is a role model for the younger generation, cannot be overestimated is Dr Yasmin Rashid. “Her courage and commitment in the face of both national and personal adversity is an inspiration to all of us.”

“The success achieved so far could not have been possible without the leadership and dedication of the provincial chief secretaries and their teams both on the administration and health side. Amazing effort put in at the provincial level by these teams.”

The NCOC head emphasised following the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to contain the virus spread and undergoing COVID-19 vaccination as the pandemic is still around and causing deaths and economic hurt. Umar said, “While it’s good to recognize the work done & those who contributed, We must not forget that the battle is not over.”

“We at the NCOC are committed to continue relentless efforts to overcome the challenge until the nation is safe from this virus. With the help of the nation and blessings of Allah, Insha Allah Pakistan will succeed. #PakistanTacklesCorona”

