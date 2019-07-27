Pakpattan shrine land case: Nawaz to be quizzed in jail on 30th

LAHORE: A three-member team of the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) will quiz former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in the Pakpattan shrine land transfer case, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The ACE has been granted permission to interrogate the former prime minister in Kot Lakhpat Jail where he is serving seven-year prison term handed to him by an accountability court in the Al-Azizia case.

Following the permission, the ACE team will visit the prison on July 30 to interrogate the PML-N supremo.

It is to mention here that the ACE had earlier on July 25 wrote a letter to the jail authorities requesting permission for the purpose.

A joint investigation team (JIT) constituted to probe the Pakpattan shrine land case had held the former premier responsible for “illegally transferring” shrine land when he was the chief minister of Punjab in 1985.

Last year in Dec, the Supreme Court constituted the JIT to probe the illegal transfer of 14,394 kanals of land belonging to the Auqaf department in Pakpattan district.

The PML-N supremo had earlier appeared before an apex court bench headed by then chief justice Mian Saqib Nisar in the case.

