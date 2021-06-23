Second batch of Pakvac vaccine ready for use: sources

ISLAMABAD: The second batch of Pakvac vaccine has been produced and will be available for use in the next couple of days after approval from the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP), ARY NEWS reported quoting sources.

According to sources privy to the matter, the Pakistani experts solely manufactured the second batch of the vaccine which is based on the formula of single-dose Chinese vaccine-Cansino. “Previously, the first batch was manufactured with the help of the Chinese experts,” they said.

The second batch of the vaccine, according to sources, would be handed over to the government in phases after approval from the DRAP and added that the regulatory authority would issue an NCLB Lot release certificate besides it being examined by the National Control Laboratory for Biologicals.

According to sources in the National Institute of Health (NIH) Islamabad, Pakistan was provided the raw material for the vaccine production by China and they currently have sufficient material to prepare 0.9 million doses of PakVac.

“The vaccine will be developed on large scale from next month,” the sources said adding that the NIH would prepare 100,000 doses in a day.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Ministry of National Health had laid down a set of guidelines for the use of the single-dose Covid-19 vaccine PakVac to ensure its proper storage and efficacy.

According to the guidelines, the vaccine should be stored at a temperature ranging from two to eight degrees Celsius. The vaccine should not be frozen at any cost and be kept away from sunlight.

The health ministry said the PakVac vaccine can only be administered to people above 18 years of age. People suffering from heart, mental and respiratory diseases, diabetes, and obesity can be administered the vaccine.

Comments

comments