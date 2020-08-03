Palace removes Meghan Markle’s details from official website

Meghan Markle has received another blow after the Buckingham Palace has edited her bio on their official website.

A detailed description of Meghan was added after she married Prince Harry in May 2018 but now certain details about the Californian royal has been wiped off from the site.

The details which have been omitted include Meghan, at the age of 11, asking a washing-up liquid company to remove the sexist language they had used in their advert.

The palace also left in the fact that at 13, Meghan volunteered at a soup kitchen in LA and described her as being a ‘proud feminist’ and also that she had edited her own lifestyle blog called The Tig before she met Prince Harry.

The updated bio only states how she was born Rachel Meghan Markle, how she married Harry in 2018 and went on to have Archie in May 2019.

The move comes following the release of Finding Freedom, a biography about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, throwing the couple back into the spotlight.

A palace spokesperson claimed that the website is merely updated on a regular basis. “The Duchess of Sussex’s current biography is on the Royal website alongside other members of the Royal family,” palace spokesperson told The Sun. “You will appreciate that the website is updated on a regular basis to reflect the work and focus of members of the Royal family. “Any updates are agreed with private offices before they are made to the site.” Prince Harry and Meghan severed ties with the British royal family after their exit from royal duties. They are currently living with their son Archie in Los Angeles, US.

