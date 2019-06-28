ISLAMABAD: Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri today (Friday) reaffirmed Pakistani parliament’s resolve to support the Palestine cause till it’s liberation, ARY News reported.

Suri held a meeting with a three-member delegation led by President of Al-Quds Parliament Hamid Abdullah Hussein Al-Ahmar visiting Pakistan.

Strongly condemning the atrocities and worst kind human rights violations enforced by Israeli forces on innocent Palestinian citizens, the Deputy Speaker said that Pakistan always stood with the Palestinian people in their hour of need when atrocities are being inflicted by Israel’s expansionist regimes on innocents.

He said that the international community should exert pressure on Israel to end oppression and human rights violations against innocent Palestinian people especially women and children.

The deputy speaker expressed strong resolve for the liberation of Kashmir and Palestine which had been longstanding unresolved issues that needed to be tackled holistically.

Suri urged the need for a collaborative effort at the international level by the entire Muslim community against such opression.

He also condemned the forceful recognition of Jerusalem as Israeli capital.

President of Al-Quds Parliament Hamid Abdullah Hussein Al-Ahmar on the occassion appreciated the support, saying: “Parliament and people of Pakistan have been extending support for the just cause of Palestine.”

“Both Kashmir and Palestine issues were almost the same in the nature and needed to be resolved,” he stressed.

He continued that Palestinian People and the government were grateful for parliamentary and diplomatic support extended by the Government and people of Pakistan at all regional and international forums.

