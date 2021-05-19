Thousands attend ‘Pakistan for Palestine’ demonstration in Karachi

Thousands took to the streets of Karachi on Wednesday to stand in solidarity with the Palestinians, calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

The demonstration was held at the Karachi Press Club which was attended by people from all walks of life. The demonstrators have demanded an end to Israeli attacks targeting innocent Palestinians in Gaza.

The protest was also attended by Pakistani celebrities and politicians. Celebrities like Mahira Khan, Sheheryar Munawar and Ayesha Omar attended the protest.

The protest was started at 4:00 pm and continued for two hours. The march began from Karachi Press Club, all the way to Regal Chowk, and ended at the starting point.

The protesters carried placards, banners and demanded an end to Israeli aggression.

It may be noted here that at least 215 Palestinians have been killed, including 61 children and 36 women, and more than 1,400 wounded so far following the Israeli airstrikes.

Nearly 450 buildings in the Gaza strip have been destroyed or badly damaged, including six hospitals and nine primary care health centres, whereas, some 47,000 of the 52,000 displaced had fled to UN schools.

