Coronavirus: PALPA agrees to operate PIA flights after successful talks

KARACHI: Talks between secretary aviation and Pakistan Airline Pilots’ Association (PALPA) on Tuesday culminated on a successful note after the latter had refused to operate Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flights due to unsatisfactory disinfection arrangements amid coronavirus pandemic, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, a meeting was led by Secretary Aviation Hassan Nasir Jamy with PIA and PALPA representatives, where they agreed over to operate flights after following proper standard operating procedures (SOPs) in the wake of COVID-19.

According to the agreement finalized between the two sides, the crew members and pilots of the PIA planes would be provided with personal protective equipment (PPE).

The plane will be disinfected and be provided with all preventive equipment, it said adding that the PIA would train the staffers carrying out the disinfection process.

The two sides agreed said that the pilots would monitor the disinfection process and the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) inspector would give clearance certificate for it.

Read More: Two more PIA crew members test positive for COVID-19: Yasmin Rashid

If a pilot is not satisfied with the disinfection process then he could refuse to fly the plane.

It is pertinent to mention here that the PALPA on Sunday prohibited pilots from operating special flights after coronavirus-related SOPs have been ignored.

“It has come to our notice that on recently operated “humanitarian flights” safety has been compromised and COVID-19 related SOPs have been ignored,” reads a statement released by PALPA.

The circulation reads that the safety and health of crew members remain an utmost priority and PALPA will not compromise on the safety of its members.

Comments

comments