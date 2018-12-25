ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan shared his view on reports prepared by two separate Joint Investigation Teams (JIT) in high-profile cases involving political bigwigs by saying that “the Panama JIT report & the fake accounts JIT report are case studies in how states fail.”

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The premier, on Tuesday, said in a statement on Twitter that the JIT reports in Panama and fake accounts cases serve as case studies detailing “in how states fail” as in “getting impoverished and drowning in debt.”

“The scale & methods used for siphoning off public money are incredulous & mind-boggling,” PM Khan continued.

The Panama JIT report & the Fake Accounts JIT report are case studies in how states fail – getting impoverished & drowning in debt. The scale & methods used for siphoning off public money are incredulous & mind-boggling. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) December 25, 2018

The PM while criticizing the advocates of looters of the nation, added: “I am puzzled & perplexed by those who, despite having read the two reports, are still defending the plunderers.”

I am puzzled & perplexed by those who, despite having read the two reports, are still defending the plunderers. https://t.co/ExUNShuqdE — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) December 25, 2018

The infamous Panama Papers case was initiated in 2016 against the then prime minister of Pakistan, Nawaz Sharif. The findings of the JIT team in the case was central to the case and turned out to be a key reason behind the ouster of Nawaz from the public office.

On the other hand, the report of JIT in fake bank accounts case revealed on Dec 24 that former president Asif Ali Zardari was involved in in the mega money laundering scam.

The Supreme Court has directed the Pakistan Peoples Party co-chairman to submit his reply in the case until Dec 31.

Comments

comments