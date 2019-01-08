Panday, Rahul trolled for terming Kohli better than Tendulkar

Indian cricketers Hardik Pandya and Lokesh Rahul are being mercilessly trolled on social media after saying on a TV chat show that their captain Virat Kohli was a better batsman than the legendary Sachin Tendulkar.

As the duo, who appeared on on Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar’s show Koffee with Karan, were asked who was the better batsman – Kohli or Tendulkar. Both of them responded “Virat”. While Pandya gave a one-word reply “Virat”, KL Rahul said, “I’ll say Virat, yeah”.

‘ Sachin or Virat ‘ Elite opinions. pic.twitter.com/SJdV59Mn3X — Freak (@strangerrr_18) January 6, 2019

Kl Rahul and Pandya saying that Virat better batsman than Sachin #KoffeeWithKaran.

Sachin right now pic.twitter.com/IJZ1y4k4n3 — Vivek Jaiswal (@VivekJa15290620) January 6, 2019

Karan johar: Who is better Sachin or Virat?

KL Rahul & Pandya: Virat.

Meanwhile, pic.twitter.com/F229u6M5lR — Sujit 🍁 (@Singh_Saaaaaab) January 6, 2019

Why are people making it a big deal over KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya’s statement that Virat is a better bastman than Sachin ?

They literally have this written on the sets of Koffee With Karan – pic.twitter.com/zzkFOAnxbK — Memesahaab (@memesahaab) January 7, 2019

Karan – Who is the best cricketer ? ( KL Rahul & Hardik Pandya ) – Virat Kohli Karan – Ok , Who is the best Dancer ? ( KL & Hardik ) – Virat kohli Karan – Who is best astronaut ? ( KL & Hardik ) – Virat Kohli Ravi Shastri – *From far* Pi Mene hai chadi unko hai — Raviraj 🇮🇳 (@___pin2___) January 8, 2019

Kohli, the world’s top-ranked batsman in all three formats of the game, on Monday led India to their first-ever Test series win in Australia, after seven decades of trying but his comparison with the all-time great Sachin Tendulkar never goes well with cricket lovers.

Sachin is the only player to have scored one hundred international centuries, the first batsman to score a double century in a ODI, the holder of the record for the most number of runs in both Test and ODI, and the only player to complete more than 30,000 runs in international cricket.

Kohli has so far scored more than 19,000 runs in Test, one-day and T20 games. He last year became the fastest to reach 10,000 runs in ODIs — beating Tendulkar’s record.

