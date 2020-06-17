The district administration in Indian state of Kanpur has banned the sale of Pani Puri amid fears that crowding and lack of social distancing at the roadside food stalls might lead to a spike in Covid-19 cases.

District magistrate Dr Brahmadeo Ram Tiwari said Covid-19 safety norms were being flouted at street food carts after the relaxation in curbs under Unlock 1.0.

It was observed that norms were particularly not followed at the Pani Puri stalls, where vendors were seen without masks and gloves and didn’t follow proper hygiene.

Therefore, officials said, a decision was taken to ban its sale in the city to prevent further spread of the disease since cases have already been increasing in the state. They said social distancing needs to be maintained strictly at all shops and everyone venturing out should wear a mask.

A health official said: “People should refrain from consuming Pani Puri. If they want to have it, they can purchase puris from outside and make the stuffing and Pani at home, which would be a safer option.”

Unhappy with the ban, Bablu, a Pani Puri vendor in Swaroopnagar said, “We were wearing masks and gloves and maintaining hygiene in food items we serve. We were also using RO water.”

