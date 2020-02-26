‘No need to panic about coronavirus, things under control’: Zafar Mirza

QUETTA: Confirming the first two cases of the novel coronavirus in Pakistan, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza on Wednesday said that the government was making all-out efforts to prevent the spread of the deadly virus in the country, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference in Quetta, Dr Zafar Mirza asked the nation, “No need to panic, things are under control.”

Instead of creating panic or worrying, people should take precautions, he said and urged the people to visit hospitals if they start experiencing any of the symptoms.

“People can contact us at our helpline number 1166 for any assistance,” he added.

Dr Zafar Mirza urged the masses to avoid spreading rumours and keep a vigilant eye around their surroundings.

Responding to a question, he said that at least 15 suspected cases of the virus are currently under investigation, whereas 100 cases have tested negative so far.

The special assistant said that he will hold a detailed press conference over the issue on Thursday on his return from Taftan.

Read More: Two cases of coronavirus reported in Pakistan

Earlier in the day, two cases of novel coronavirus reported in Pakistan while the first case of COVID-19 emerged in Karachi from a citizen who flew back from Iran along with his family.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health, Dr Zafar Mirza had said in his Twitter messages that two coronavirus cases had been detected in Pakistan.

Dr Zafar Mirza had asked citizens to remain calm as both patients were being treated in accordance with the standard clinical protocols.

He had added that the lives of both patients were ‘stable’ and ‘all things are in our control’.

Comments

comments