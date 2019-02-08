Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi is set to star in his first Hollywood movie “Dhaka” next to Avenger’s star Chris Hemsworth, reported Hindustan Times.

After securing his place in the Indian film industry, Tripathi is venturing out to explore new pastures. The shooting of the movie has already begun.

It is directed by Sam Hargrave who is debuting his film career as a director. He has served as a second unit director for Avengers Infinity War and Atomic Blonde.

The film also stars Manoj Bajpayee, Golshifteh Farahani, David Harbour and Randeep Hooda. It will be released on Netflix.

Hemworth shared the above post on Instagram earlier this week after wrapping up the “Dhaka” shoot.

“That’s a wrap for me!! Plenty of blood sweat and tears, couldn’t have done it without the dream team and all the incredible cast and crew. This films gonna be one hell of a ride , get ready,” he said.

Comments

comments