Paraglider’s lost sunglasses back into her lap in midair, video goes viral

In a surprising incident, a paraglider’s sunglasses flew off during a dizzying acrobatic stunt and dropped into her lap in midair20 seconds later in Turkey.

A video filmed in the air over the resort village of Oludeniz, Mugla province, shows instructor Aysenur Katirci taking Tuba Turkseve tandem paragliding.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Katirci initiates an acrobatic maneuver, causing the two women to spiral in the air. The force of the spin causes Turkseve’s sunglasses to fly off, seemingly becoming lost in the air.

The video shows the maneuver end, and Turkseve begins to tell Katirci that her sunglasses flew off when the lost shades suddenly land in her lap, UPI reported.

Katirci said it was an extremely unusual incident.

Comments

comments