Paragon Housing scandal: Khawaja brothers to be produced before court today

LAHORE: Khawaja brothers on Thursday (today) will be produced before an accountability court in Paragon Housing scam, ARY News reported.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials will seek another extension in the judicial remand of Khawaja brothers, today.

Both will be presented before the court of Judge Jawadul Hassan under strict security measures.

On October 16, accountability court rejected acquittal pleas of former railways minister Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Khawaja Salman Rafique in the Paragon Housing Society case.

Khawaja brothers had filed petitions for their acquittal and also challenged the jurisdiction of the court in the case.

Paragon Housing scam

The Khawaja brothers, Nadeem Zia, Umar Zia, and Farhan Ali were named accused in the reference comprising of 17 volumes.

According to the reference, the Khawaja brothers and Nadeem Zia owned 93.2 per cent shares in the Paragon Housing Society.

It states that the former railway minister received monetary benefits to the tune of Rs58 million from the society whereas his brother Rs39 million.

A total of 122 people recorded their statements against the Khawaja brothers, it added.

