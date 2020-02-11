LAHORE: An accountability court on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of Paragon City reference against former railway minister Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Khawaja Salman Rafique till Feb 24, ARY News reported.

Accountability court judge Jawad ul Hassan conducted the proceedings. Khawaja Salman Rafique was produced before the court.

In the hearing, the court issued an arrest warrant for Qaiser Amin Butt, the director of Paragon Housing Society and the primary accused person in the Paragon City Housing reference.

The accountability court judge ordered to arrest Qaiser Butt and produce him before the court in the next hearing.

PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique could not be produced before court due to the National Assembly session in Islamabad.

In the previous hearing, the court extended the judicial remand of former railways minister Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Salman Rafique in Paragon Housing Society scam till February 11.

PML-N stalwart Khawaja Saad Rafique and Salman Rafique were produced before the accountability court in Lahore today.

“Who is the complainant of the Paragon Society,” the judge asked the NAB lawyer during the hearing.

“The investigation officer and the lawyer have failed to convince the court, what you say, the court summon the NAB chairman or acquit the accused,” the judge asked.

Paragon Housing scam

The Khawaja brothers, Nadeem Zia, Umar Zia, and Farhan Ali were named accused in the reference comprising of 17 volumes.

According to the reference, the Khawaja brothers and Nadeem Zia owned 93.2 per cent shares in the Paragon Housing Society.

It states that the former railway minister Khawaja Saad Rafique received monetary benefits to the tune of Rs58 million from the society whereas his brother Rs39 million.

A total of 122 people recorded their statements against Khawaja brothers, it added.

