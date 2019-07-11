LAHORE: Accountability Court today (Thursday) continued the hearing for the Paragon Housing Scheme Corruption Scandal against Khwaja Saad and Salman Rafique, ARY News reported.

The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) stalwarts appeared in the court for the proceedings.

A report compiled on the matter by the National Accountability Court (NAB) against Nadeem Zia, Umer Zia and Farhan Ali was also submitted in the court as evidence pertaining to the case.

The Investigation officer revealed that all three individuals were not present at their respective residencies when the anti-graft watchdog went after them to probe them further.

All three are to be declared as absconders and the process for that has begun, it was told.

The Khwaja brothers could not be provided with copies of the references against them.

The court adjourned further proceedings till July 16.

The Khawaja brothers, Nadeem Zia, Umar Zia, and Farhan Ali were named accused in the reference comprising of 17 volumes. The two accused, the former railways minister and his brother, are in jail on judicial remand while the rest are on the run.

According to the reference, the Khawaja brothers and Nadeem Zia owned 93.2 per cent shares in the Paragon Housing Society.

It states that the former railway minister received monetary benefits to the tune of Rs58 million from the society whereas his brother Rs39 million.

A total of 122 people recorded their statements against the Khawaja brothers, it added.

