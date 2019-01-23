Paragon society scam: Qaiser Amin Butt released on bail

LAHORE: The key accused in Paragon Housing society scam, Qaiser Amin Butt, was released on bail by the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday.

According to details, a two-judge LHC bench announced to release the former director of the Paragon City (Pvt) Limited after receiving the surety bonds of Rs1 million.

The legal counsel of Butt stated that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had completed its interrogation from his client.

Moreover, “the health of Butt remains unwell, for which he needs thorough treatment.” Therefore, he be released on bail, the counsel prayed, adding that his client had already become an approver in the case against former railway minister Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Salman Rafique.

After hearing the arguments of Butt’s counsel, the high court declared to release the former Pakistan Muslim League-N MPA on bail.

Butt had been under the custody of NAB in connection with Paragon scam, since the bureau arrested him from Khairpur where he was said to have gone to evade his apprehension following the probe into the housing society scandal.

In a major development last year in Nov, Qaiser Amin Butt became an approver against PML-N stalwart Khawaja Saad Rafique in the Paragon case.

