VIDEO: Paramedic in tears as entire street comes out to applaud her

Medics and paramedics on the front line battling the coronavirus pandemic are being applauded across the globe.

A paramedic in the UK was overwhelmed with emotion when her entire street came out to pay a tribute to her.

Tayla Porter was greeted by the whole of her street in Basingstoke, Hampshire as she left for work on Thursday.

The impromptu reception brought tears to her eyes as her parents – mother Ali and father Phil and sibling Tash watched.

The 22-year-old emergency care assistant also found a packet of Cadbury’s Miniature Heroes and homemade cake waiting on top of her car to take to work.

Ali said: “It was overwhelming for all of us.”

“Tayla just couldn’t believe it. She couldn’t believe that people would even notice what she’s doing. She just loves her job.

“I had no idea the whole street would come out. I just thought it might be our next door neighbours and the house opposite.

“What I didn’t realise was that every single house had at least one person come out to clap her.

“It carried on all the way up our street and you could hear them clapping all the way up the next street too.

“It must have been people texting people or word of mouth, because not everyone is on there.

“It was so emotional, I could barely speak. It was just overwhelming pride.

“We barely know anyone on our street. You see each other daily, but you don’t know each other’s names.”

Tayla – who hopes to become a lead paramedic – even headed out to her shift while her younger sister Tash was celebrating her 21st birthday.

Also Read: A daughter learns in voicemails that coronavirus has killed her mother

Ali said: “There’s been some nights where Tayla’s come back and we’ve had to sit down and she’s had a bit of a cry from being exhausted.

“She’s seeing things that are quite scary. But she goes out there and puts a brave face on.

“We don’t know enough about coronavirus and that’s not the only thing they’re facing out there.”

A post showing the applause has gone viral with it being viewed more than 700,000 times and shared more than 48,000 times on Facebook.

Ali said: “It’s been so overwhelming. It’s amazing how everyone has come together. I feel like our village is closer.”

“You’ve got more time for people and appreciate them more now. It brings you closer.”

WATCH: Korean drama predicted weaponised coronavirus two years back

Comments

comments