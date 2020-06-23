MAILSI: Punjab police has successfully rescued two sisters shackled by their parents to enforce their will on the girls, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

One of the rescued girl said that her parents married her based on Watta Satta (simultaneous marriage of a brother-sister pair from two households).

The girl told the police that her sister in law was no longer interested in living with her brother and the parents also forced her to stop seeing her husband following a tit-for-tat approach.

She added that when her sister tried to argue with the parents and decided to set her free, the parents also enchained her.

The two sisters have been taken to the local magistrate office by the police to resolve the matter.

In an unfortunate incident of violence against children in Karachi yesterday, a woman was blamed for chaining-up and depriving her stepchildren of clothes, after two of them were found in an inhumane condition by neighbors in the Gulberg area of the city.

The report revealed that the children were living in a miserable condition, chained up without clothes, for at least five months, and were not even provided food on a regular basis.

