Parents of Daniel Pearl to file review petition against SC verdict

ISLAMABAD: Parents of a US journalist Daniel Pearl, who was abducted and murdered in Pakistan, has decided to file a review petition in the Supreme Court of Pakistan against the acquittal of the accused in the case, ARY NEWS reported.

According to the family, a review petition would be filed by them against the decision of a three-member bench of the apex court.

“Omar Saeed Shaikh and his accomplices should be punished over the abduction and murder of Daniel Pearl,” the parents said adding that the prime accused has admitted to his role in the entire episode in a letter.

The family further lauded the role of the federal and provincial governments of Pakistan and the US government in bringing the perpetrators of the heinous crime to justice.

The parents of Daniel Pearl further lauded a dissenting note from Justice Yahya Afridi in the apex court verdict.

The announcement came hours after the federal government has decided to file a review petition in the Supreme Court against its verdict in the abduction and murder case of US journalist Daniel Pearl.

Read More: Sindh govt files review petition in Daniel Pearl case

A spokesman at the attorney general’s office, while confirming the report, said that the federal government will file an application in the Supreme Court (SC) to become a party in the Daniel Pearl murder case.

He maintained that the government will plead with the apex court to form a larger bench for hearing of the review petition.

Comments

comments