Adoptive parents of a teenager has pleaded guilty after they were found of holding him in captivity and starving him to death in United States (US) state of Alabama.

The couple identified as Richard and Cynthia Kelly was arrested in 2017 on charges of keeping their 14-year-old adopted son locked in the basement 23 hours a day with only an algebra textbook to read and box springs to sleep on.

The child identified as Ethan Kelly suffered extreme abuse at the hands of his adoptive parents and the issue only came to limelight after he was taken to a hospital, where during check-up it was revealed that he was undergoing illness and his weight has dropped to extreme low at 47 pounds.

The doctors as quoted by Alabama police authorities, termed the boy near death and suffering from dehydration, malnourished, and numerous other medical conditions, including shock, acute respiratory distress, hypothermia, and hypothyroid.

Read More: Newly adopted children need specialized health exams

A case was filed against the parents from the brother of the child seeking compensatory damage on behalf of his brother. The child is currently shifted to a state-sponsored foster care and recovering from the trauma he has gone through the period.

The brother Eddie Carter, who moved to Arizona at 18, claimed that he endured the same treatment as his brother.

