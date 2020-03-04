A couple killed their four-year-old daughter and later committed suicide before leaving a note blaming the man’s brothers and cousins for forcing them to take the step.

The incident was reported in Maharashtra state of India and the three victims are identified as Shivram Rama Patil (39), Deepika (33) and Anushka (4).

According to police, the victims were found hanging from the first storey ceiling of their two-storey house and it was suspected that they initially ingested insecticide.

The police found a one-page suicide note from the house, which was also sent as a soft copy to one of the Deepika’s brother Shreenath Keshav Keni. The hard copy was torn apart by one of the nominated suspect in the letter but the police was able to extract the contents from it.

According to the police, upon receiving the message, Keni, a resident of Dombivali, informed Keshav Patil, another relative who lived near the family and also called the police.

When Patil reached the house, he found it locked from inside. He then looked through one of the windows, and found all three hanging from the ceiling.

The police soon arrived at the spot and were told by Keni there was a suicide note. “In the note, Shivram has named 13 of his brothers, including some cousins. He demanded stringent action against them. We also found the original suicide note, which was torn up. We suspect it to be the work of the accused, who stay nearby,” said the official.

The couple and their relatives had a long-running dispute over an ancestral family home and some land parcels, the police said, adding that on Sunday afternoon they had another row over the issue.

In the suicide note, Patil said he wanted his share of the property to go to a charity that helps orphaned children. He also left Rs 50,000 and a gold ornament to his sister, Janabai Salunke.

Patil ran a small rice mill and farmed the land; his relatives had been harassing him for a long time, according to the note.

A case has been registered against the named accused while the authorities have also apprehended two of them.

