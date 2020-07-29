The news movie fans were waiting for is finally here as ARY Digital has announced that it will air two of last year’s biggest blockbusters this Eid-ul-Azha.

The Maya Ali- Sheheryar Munawwar starrer ‘Parey Hut Love’ and Mikaal Zulfiqar-Armeena Khan hit ‘Sherdil’ will be aired on Day 1 and Day 3 of Eid-ul-Azha respectively.

The romantic ‘Parey Hut Love’- which boasts of an ensemble cast and great music- will aired on Eid Day 1 (Saturday- August 1) at 8PM while ‘Sherdil’ will grace your screens on Day 3 (Monday, August 3) at 9PM.

An ARY Films production, ‘Parey Hut Love’ is a story of an unlikely romance between a young free-willed, commitment-phobic aspiring actor, Sheheryar, and a beautiful strong-willed expat, Saniya (played by Maya Ali), who meet and fall in love over a series of unplanned encounters at destination weddings.

Sherdil, on the other hand, tells the story of Pakistan Air Force’s Flight Lieutenant Haris Mustafa (played by Mikaal Zulfikar) who turns into a battle hero. One milestone of his journey is his almost fatal face-off against and Indian Air Force officer Arun Verani (played by Hassan Niazi).

The film was a huge commercial success and boasts of breathtaking visuals.

Comments

comments