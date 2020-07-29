‘Parey Hut Love’ and ‘Sherdil’ ready for World TV premiere
The news movie fans were waiting for is finally here as ARY Digital has announced that it will air two of last year’s biggest blockbusters this Eid-ul-Azha.
The Maya Ali- Sheheryar Munawwar starrer ‘Parey Hut Love’ and Mikaal Zulfiqar-Armeena Khan hit ‘Sherdil’ will be aired on Day 1 and Day 3 of Eid-ul-Azha respectively.
View this post on Instagram
The Biggest Blockbuster of 2019 #PareyHutLove is all set for its #WorldTVPremiere on the Day 1 of Eid-Ul-Azha at 8:00 PM only on #ARYDigital #ARYFilms #SIFilms #TheVisionFactoryFilms #MadeInPakistan @asimrazatvf @sheheryarmunawar @official_mayaali @ahmedalibutt @zaranoorabbas.official @salman_ary @jerjeesseja @aryfilmsofficial @pareyhutloveofficial @irfan.malik50
The romantic ‘Parey Hut Love’- which boasts of an ensemble cast and great music- will aired on Eid Day 1 (Saturday- August 1) at 8PM while ‘Sherdil’ will grace your screens on Day 3 (Monday, August 3) at 9PM.
View this post on Instagram
The World TV Premiere of #Sherdil is all set to hit your TV screens this Eid-ul-Azha on Day 3 at 9:00 PM only on #ARYDigital #ARYFilms #SherDilTheMovie #nkpictures #MadeInPakistan @mikaalzulfiqar @armeenakhanofficial @jerjeesseja @salman_ary @sabeekaimam @hassanniazi_official @nomaankhanpk @irfan.malik50
An ARY Films production, ‘Parey Hut Love’ is a story of an unlikely romance between a young free-willed, commitment-phobic aspiring actor, Sheheryar, and a beautiful strong-willed expat, Saniya (played by Maya Ali), who meet and fall in love over a series of unplanned encounters at destination weddings.
Sherdil, on the other hand, tells the story of Pakistan Air Force’s Flight Lieutenant Haris Mustafa (played by Mikaal Zulfikar) who turns into a battle hero. One milestone of his journey is his almost fatal face-off against and Indian Air Force officer Arun Verani (played by Hassan Niazi).
The film was a huge commercial success and boasts of breathtaking visuals.