We should pass a bill and not call India a democracy anymore: Parineeti Chopra

Bollywood star Parineeti Chopra has slammed the Indian government for silencing its people for voicing their concerns against injustice.

She is referring to the recent police action against students of Delhi universities who were protesting against the discriminatory new citizenship law, Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Although major Bollywood celebrities have not spoken up about the issue including the Khans, Parineeti Chopra took to Twitter to condemn whatever is happening.

“If this is what’s gonna happen everytime a citizen expresses their view, forget #CAB, we should pass a bill and not call our country a democracy anymore! Beating up innocent human beings for speaking their mind? BARBARIC,” she wrote.

If this is what’s gonna happen everytime a citizen expresses their view, forget #CAB, we should pass a bill and not call our country a democracy anymore! Beating up innocent human beings for speaking their mind? BARBARIC. — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) December 17, 2019

Some other celebrities including directors Mahesh Bhatt and Anurag Kashyap, actors Dia Mirza, Swara Bhasker, Taapsee Pannu and Sayani Gupta registered their dissent as well.

