Representing Pakistan at Paris Fashion Week is quite exciting, says Mahira Khan

Actress Mahira Khan who is currently in Paris shared she is delighted to represent Pakistan at Paris Fashion Week.

She has been invited as the brand ambassador for a makeup brand.

In a statement, Khan said “Continuing the same representation at Paris Fashion Week couldn’t be more exciting – it is after all THE fashion week to be a part of and I’m delighted for the opportunity to represent Pakistan at the world’s most coveted event, where beauty meets fashion.”

The starlet is keeping her fans updated through her social media accounts. Taking to Instagram, she posted photos from the fashion capital of the world. She was recently at the fittings for her ramp walk.

Read more: Mahira Khan all set to represent Pakistan at Paris Fashion Week

Later, she was spotted at German designer Karl Lagerfeld’s house giving us major style goals in an all-black outfit.

The 34-year-old actor touched down in France’s capital on Wednesday.

In 2018, the Raees actor attended the Cannes Film Festival, which she described as an “incredible experience.”

