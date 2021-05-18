Paris Hilton deletes pro-Palestine tweet, gets called out

Paris Hilton is catching considerable flak after tweeting and subsequently deleting a tweet about Israel’s atrocities in Palestine before replacing it with a neutral tweet.

Hilton has originally shared an article from the Guardian about Israel vowing not to halt its offensive over Gaza with the tweet, “This is so heartbreaking. This needs to stop! #SavePalestine #GazaUnderAttack #StoptheGenocide.”

The tweet was deleted a while later and replaced with a more neutral stance that read, “Sending love and light around the world. Praying for peace to make the world a better place for all.”

Sending love and light around the world. Praying for peace to make the world a better place for all. 🙏 — Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) May 16, 2021

Twitterati was quick to point out the change, complete with screenshots of the original tweet, calling the socialite out for backtracking. While some bashed Hilton for backing down, others were forced to wonder whether she deleted it under pressure due to her association with the Rothschild family, one of the staunchest advocates for Israel.

“They made Paris Hilton delete her tweet about Palestine. And now this Bella thing. Israel is most certainly blackmailing people,” tweeted one user, referencing the Israeli government’s smear campaign against model Bella Hadid who has been actively campaigning for Palestinian rights.

They made Paris Hilton delete her tweet about Palestine. And now this bella thing

Israel is most certainly blackmailing people — Dina Qamash (@itsdinaqam) May 17, 2021

The Israeli government’s tweet about Bella Hadid read, “When celebrities like @BellaHadid advocate for throwing Jews into the sea, they are advocating for the elimination of the Jewish State.”

Another user tweeted that Palestinians needed more accountability than prayers. “Paris Hilton likely pressured into deleting her tweet describing Israel’s war crimes in Gaza as genocide and heartbreaking. She then tweeted prayers for peace. We need accountability more than we need prayers. We’ve been praying for 73 years.”

Paris Hilton likely pressured into deleting her tweet describing Israel’s war crimes in Gaza as genocide and heartbreaking. She then tweeted prayers for peace. We need accountability more than we need prayers. We’ve been praying for 73 years. pic.twitter.com/fvBHwL7owu — Ahmed Eldin | أحمد شهاب الدين (@ASE) May 16, 2021

Yet another user bashed Hilton for not holding her own. “I guess a sister that’s married a Rothschild, the man who brokered and arranged the ‘giving’ of Palestine, cant publicly denounce them. Shame you can’t be your own person,” they said.

It started well and ended with a disappointment. I guess a sister that’s married a Rothschild, the man who brokered and arranged the ‘giving’ of Palestine, cant publicly denounce them. Shame you can’t be your own person @ParisHilton https://t.co/7OGU34hxI2 — Maheen (@Maheen_Moh) May 17, 2021

“Paris Hilton deleted the previous tweet in solidarity with Palestine to tweet this meaningless nonsense. It’s ridiculous how coward some people can be despite knowing the truth,” read one tweet.

Paris Hilton deleted the previous tweet in solidarity with Palestine to tweet this meaningless nonsense. It’s ridiculous how coward some people can be despite knowing the truth. It’s Palestine facing violence, genocide and terrorism, not the world. #FreePalestine #GazaUnderAttack https://t.co/hVOSdIw9T3 — Wirjil (@Wirjil) May 16, 2021

looking forward to the day Paris Hilton doesn’t have to delete a free Palestine tweet — nashwa (@nashwakay) May 17, 2021

