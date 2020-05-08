Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Paris to hold men’s fashion week in virtual format in July

Paris, men's fashion week

PARIS: Paris will hold a men’s fashion week in virtual format from July 9 to July 13 for the Men Spring/Summer collections 2021, organisers said on Wednesday.

“This event will be structured around a dedicated platform,” the Federation de la Haute Couture et de la Mode said in a statement. “Each house will be represented in the form of a creative film/video.”

In late March, organisers said they had to cancel the men’s and haute couture fashion weeks in Paris because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Lifestyle

Ali Rehman Khan thanks fans for birthday wishes, love

Lifestyle

Madonna says she contracted coronavirus on Paris leg of tour

Lifestyle

Shaniera Akram tells fans to keep their body and mind fit

Lifestyle

Samina Ahmed and Manzar Sehbai’s photo wins the internet


ARY NEWS URDU