Video of parking failure goes viral on social media

A video of parking failure, showing a Porsche driver accidentally crashing over a wall while trying to park his vehicle has gone viral on social media.

The incident was captured on CCTV footage in Essex county of England, where a driver of the car – a Porsche Taycan – is thought to have accidentally accelerated.

The electric car, which is on sale for more than £83,000, can accelerate up to 62mph in just 2.8 seconds.

A neighbour’s CCTV shows the car being driven up a sloped driveway before it stops for a moment. The car then surges forward and collides with an SUV parked outside a house at the top of the steep drive.

But the Porsche carries on and heads over a wall and collides with another car before ending up wedged between both.

The driver’s parking attempt went viral online after footage was shared.

According to local media reports, eye-witnesses said that the driver was visiting a resident when the incident occurred. “I heard it and went to offer some help to make sure he was ok. Luckily, there were no serious injuries.

“I heard it happen, it was a loud crashing noise. He was pretty shaken up. He had a few bumps and bruises, but he was ok. He seemed like a really nice, genuine guy and he’d just smashed up his new Porsche.”

