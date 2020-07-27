Parks, sea view, indoor gyms to remain shut in Karachi until August 04    

KARACHI: Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani on Monday ordered to shut parks, sea view, and other places of recreational activities in the city until August 04 amid concerns regarding coronavirus pandemic, ARY NEWS reported.

According to an order issued by the commissioner Karachi, parks, sea view, swimming pools, grounds, and indoor gyms would remain shut in the city until August 04.

“All places of recreational activities will remain shut during Eid-ul Azha,” he said adding that they would follow the directives notified by the provincial home department.

He directed the deputy commissioners in the city to strictly implement upon the announced standard operating procedures (SOPs).

It is pertinent to mention here that parks in the city were opened a few days back after the city witnessed an improvement in the COVID-19 cases.

On March 14, the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) announced to shut the port city’s three major spots for public recreational activities as part of precautionary measures to curb the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the metropolis.

The Karachi Zoological Garden, the Landhi Zoo, and the Safari Park will remain closed until the threat posed by the infection declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO) over its global outbreak subsides, a top KMC official said.

